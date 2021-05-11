NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino is running for governor of New York.
The Republican outlined his plans during a radio interview on Tuesday morning.
“I think I’m the best candidate in New York to run for governor because you’ve got to mirror what we did in Westchester in many ways. New York is less Democratic as a whole than Westchester County is. The message is, look, we can change but you got to make a change in your voting habits to do that,” Astorino said.
READ MORE: Rep. Lee Zeldin Announces Run For Governor Of New York
A formal announcement on his candidacy was expected later in the day in Albany.
The election will be held in the fall of 2022.
Astorino previously ran in 2014, but lost resoundingly to Gov. Andrew Cuomo.