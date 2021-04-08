NYC SCHOOLSNew York City Officials Roll Out Plan For COVID-Related School Closures, Replacing '2 Case Rule'
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Andrew Cuomo, Campaign 2021, Lee Zeldin, Local TV, Long Island, New York, politics, Suffolk County

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Republican U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin announced his candidacy for governor of New York on Thursday with an attack on incumbent Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who is the subject of investigations over sexual harassment allegations and COVID-19 deaths among nursing home residents.

“The bottom line is this; to save New York, Andrew Cuomo’s gotta go,” Zeldin, a fourth-term Congress member from Long Island, said in a news release.

READ MORE: NYC Officials Roll Out Revised Plan For COVID School Closures, Replacing '2-Case' Rule

WASHINGTON, DC: Representative Lee Zeldin, (R-NY) right, speaks during a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on September 16, 2020 in Washington, DC. The hearing is investigating the firing of State Department Inspector General Steve Linick. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds-Pool/Getty Images)

Zeldin, 41, has represented New York’s 1st congressional district, which covers most of Central and Eastern Suffolk County, since 2015. He served two terms in the state Senate before that.

READ MORE: Sources: Garbage Cans Set On Fire At Transit Stations Across New York City

Cuomo, who has not announced a run for a fourth term as governor in 2022, is facing allegations that he sexually harassed or behaved inappropriately toward several women. He has resisted calls to resign over the harassment claims and his administration’s handling of COVID-19 cases in nursing homes during the height of the pandemic last year.

Other Republicans who have said they are considering seeking the Republican nomination for New York governor include Andrew Giuiliani, the son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and a former aide in the Trump administration.

MORE NEWS: Community Devastated After 7-Year-Old Boy Dies In Newark House Fire: 'It Hurts Real Bad'

Zeldin, an Army veteran and a loyal ally to former President Donald Trump, did not mention Trump in his statement announcing his gubernatorial run.

CBSNewYork Team