NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A fender bender in Queens turned into a violent attack on the street.

It happened Saturday on 70th Street near Northern Boulevard in Jackson Heights.

Cell phone video shows the suspect start to shove a father and son, yelling, “Where my money at? Where my money?”

The suspect knocks out the 55-year-old father, then follows and beats his 23-year-old son to the ground.

“My head was on the ground, and he just went full force basically body slamming me,” victim Adel Ahmed told CBS2’s Ali Bauman.

Ahmed says he was pulling out of a bank parking lot around 7 p.m. when he accidentally swiped the suspect’s bumper.

“This was a simple accident. Yes, it was [Adel’s] fault, and I told [the suspect] right away that we are sorry, you are gonna get whatever you wanna get,” said Mohi Ahmed, Adel’s father.

In cell phone video, the suspect can be heard saying, “Open your pockets, start digging. I need money right now.”

The victims say when they suggested calling police about the accident, that’s when the suspect turned violent.

“I just wanted to ask him, was it worth it?” Mohi Ahmed said.

After knocking the father unconscious, the suspect took his phone and wallet before getting in his car and speeding away in reverse.

“That has his driver’s license with [our] address,” Adel Ahmed said.

The victims are bruised and terrified.

“I don’t want any parents to see their children go through what he went through,” Mohi Ahmed said.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.