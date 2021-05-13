NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police want to identify a woman accused of punching an MTA supervisor in Times Square.
The incident happened around 7:35 a.m. Wednesday inside the Times Square/West 42nd Street subway station.READ MORE: NYPD Investigating 4 New Subway Attacks, Including 2 At Times Square Station
According to police, the woman approached the 47-year-old MTA employee and started screaming profanities. She then allegedly pushed the victim and punched her in the face before running off.
The victim suffered pain and swelling but refused medical attention.MORE NEWS: Police Trying To Identify Man Wanted After Woman Stabbed On Brooklyn Subway Platform
