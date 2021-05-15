NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Three teenagers were charged in a series of violent attacks on subway riders and police said Saturday they’re looking for another suspect.

NYPD released new surveillance video of a suspect whom police believe served as a lookout while the others carried out a series of unprovoked slashings that left subway riders terrified Friday morning, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported.

Police took four teens into custody Friday, but police sources told CBS2 one was released after questioning and not charged.

The surveillance video shows a fifth person wanted in connection to the slashings.

Charges against the teens in custody range from assault to robbery to criminal possession of a weapon. The youngest suspect is 16 years old.

On the heels of a particularly violent week underground, the president of the Transport Workers Union had harsh words for Mayor Bill de Blasio.

“He’s got blood on his hands… Why don’t you just resign?” said Tony Utano.

There were four frightening incidents involving razors or knives throughout the subway system Friday. Three incidents happened in a matter of minutes, starting around 4:20 a.m.

The first victim was riding a southbound 4 train when three to five male suspects slashed his face. The victim got off at the Union Square station, but cops said the suspects stayed on the train.

About five minutes later, the group targeted two people with a punch and a stab wound near the Astor Place station.

About five minutes after that, another man was slashed across his cheek near the Brooklyn Bridge stop.

“Some victims were assaulted, and then in one incident, that was definitely initiated as a robbery and then it led to a slashing,” said NYPD Assistant Chief Jason Wilcox.

About 30 minutes later, a fifth victim said the same men stabbed him in the eye at the Columbus Circle station.

Just before 11:30 a.m., officers recognized the group of teen suspects near 79th & Broadway and handcuffed them.

The MTA was quick to thank the NYPD for the rapid arrests, but has complained police aren’t doing enough. There’s been a sharp increase in violence in and around trains in recent weeks.

“This is, primarily, a responsibility of the NYPD. But having said that, we’ve added a hundred MTA police officers to the system,” said MTA Chairman Pat Foye.

The NYPD said Thursday it was adding 600 officers.

The group Passengers United had a message for commuters: ride at your own risk.

“Have a plan of safety. Don’t keep any valuables on you while you’re on the subway. Don’t display expensive phones, iPads,” said Charlton D’Souza, president of Passengers United. “Obviously we have a crisis.”

This upcoming Monday is supposed to be a big day for the MTA. Subways will return to 24-hour service for the first time since the pandemic started.

CBS2’s Christina Fan contributed to this report.