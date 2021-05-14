NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It was a violent morning on the New York City Subway Friday as riders were attacked in a string of incidents.

The MTA said there were five serious armed robbery and slashing incidents at stations on the 4, 5, 6 line, CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reported.

Police continue to search for the suspects.

In a span of an hour, police said several subway riders were the victims of unprovoked assaults – likely by the same pair of suspects.

In the span of an hour this morning, several subway riders were the victims of unprovoked assaults, likely perpetrated by the same suspects. We won’t stand for these acts of violence in our subways. Detectives are pursuing all leads & these criminals will be brought to justice. pic.twitter.com/I60dzkWLnc — NYPD Transit (@NYPDTransit) May 14, 2021

Three riders were slashed in a 12-minute span on 4 and 6 trains.

The first victim, a 45-year-old man, was slashed in the face at 14th Street-Union Square before 4:30 a.m.

Then, two people were allegedly attacked on a train near Astor Place. One victim was slashed, the other punched.

Like the other incidents, police said two suspects approached a 44-year-old at Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall and one slashed the victim’s face.

“Makes me scared to just even take the train, that’s the crazy thing,” said commuter Chris Methura.

Some commuters are fearful, but others say they still feel safe riding the subway. Everyone DeAngelis spoke with said they’re being cautious.

“It has me pay attention to my surroundings a little bit more. I see it more as I wake up,” said Ruth McCullough from the East Village.

“There’s no other viable way, really, of getting around. So we’re just sort of hoping it improves,” said Mark Chin from Greenpoint.

Friday morning’s incidents follow four random attacks in the subway system on Wednesday.

MTA Chairman Pat Foye, on the radio, said enough is enough and the city must take action.

“We need immediately to stop these attacks and the only way to do that is to add a significant number of uniformed full-time police officers and mental health resources to the subway system,” Foye said.

A statement by Interim Transit President Sarah Feinberg echoed Foye’s plea. She said the responsibility falls on City Hall.

Mayor Bill de Blasio’s press secretary responded with a tweet: “Taking political swipes at the mayor without a mention of a 500 officer surge on top of a 2,500-strong transit force,” Bill Neidhardt wrote.

MTA jumped the shark with an overtly political statement. Their response to stabbings is to endorse a shortlist of mayoral candidates? Taking political swipes at the mayor without a mention of a 500 officer surge on top of a 2,500-strong transit force. Politics before facts. https://t.co/UJ84qHwwsi — Bill Neidhardt (@BNeidhardt) May 14, 2021

The MTA said none of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries.

We’re told police are looking for two male suspects in their 20s.

Additionally, police said Friday they are trying to identify a man caught on camera punching a man at a subway station in Brooklyn last week.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.

Stay with CBSNewYork.com, CBSN New York and CBS2 for updates.