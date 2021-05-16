NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — “AIDS Walk New York: Live at Home” from Central Park streamed on CBSN New York on Sunday.
The broadcast reached participants across the country and right here in New York City.
A small group of donors, sponsors and volunteers gathered at Tavern on the Green in Central Park to enjoy the festivities. Each dollar raised benefits Gay Men’s Health Crisis and its comprehensive services such as prevention, testing, nutrition and housing.
“GMHC has been on the front lines since the beginning. Today, we serve more than 10,000 people living with and affected by HIV/AIDS,” GMHC CEO Kelsey Louie said. “This past year, despite the COVID pandemic, we have provided our clients with more than 100,000 meals.”
“I’ve been doing this for a very, very, very long time. You know why? The same reason why you do. For as long as there is racism, discrimination, homophobia, transphobia, poverty and senseless stigma, we cannot be quiet. We cannot stay seated,” actress Rosie Perez said.
CBS2 was a proud sponsor for the event. Sunday marked the 35th year for AIDS Walk New York and the 40th year of HIV/AIDS pandemic.