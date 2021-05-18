NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Bronx District Attorney says three NYPD officers accused of police brutality against a teenager did not use excessive force.
Last June, Jahmel Leach’s family released photos of the 16-year-old, claiming an officer Tased him in the face. It happened during unrest following the death of George Floyd.
District Attorney Darcel Clark said Tuesday an investigation found no criminality by the officers.
Clark says surveillance video shows Leach trying to set fire to debris on Fordham Road and that after Leach was Tased, he fell to the ground and injured his face.