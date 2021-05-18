JACKSON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — With COVID-19 cases dropping and restrictions loosening up, many are starting to think about their summer plans.

And if you’re in New Jersey, that might mean a trip to Six Flags Great Adventure.

CBS2’s Meg Oliver found out on Tuesday what the park is doing to keep patrons safe, while still having a fun visit.

This summer, many families will head to Six Flags for some extreme excitement.

There are a few things to keep in mind. You will need a reservation, masks are required, and there is no stopping at the front gate. Touchless technology welcomes you in while taking your temperature.

If the sensors detect a fever, you’ll come to a cooling area before trying it again. By the way, vaccinations are not required.

Once inside, you can start off with a tour of the safari. The park has more than 1,200 animals from six continents, everything from elephants and bears to rhinos are roaming free. The tour used to be in open-air trucks. Now, it’s in your own car where you can take off your mask.

It’s easy to work up an appetite canvassing the park. Most of their restaurants offer outdoor seating. You just can’t share a table with another group. You can also use an app on your phone so you can order ahead and keep on going.

Six Flags across the country got more than 7 million guests in 2020, even with a temporary COVID closure, so you can bet the parks will be busy this summer with families looking for some fun. bBut cleaning crews are ready. They have different cleaning protocols at all Six Flags, but in New Jersey they sanitize high-traffic rides like the Joker every 15 minutes.

And after the last year we’ve had, it’s nice to lean back and let loose.

CBS2’s Meg Oliver contributed to this report