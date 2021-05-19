NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Another person was slashed on the subway overnight in Upper Manhattan.
Police said the victim was slashed in the arm after an argument with two suspects.
It happened around 1 a.m. on the 1 train platform at the 110th Street station in Morningside Heights.
One suspect was taken into custody, but the other ran away.
The victim is expected to be OK.
This comes after a man was slashed in the neck Tuesday at the Union Square station.
Police said that attack took place after an argument on the L train platform.
The 45-year-old victim was taken to the hospital for treatment, and police are still looking for his attacker.
Anyone with information about either slashing is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.