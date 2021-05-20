JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A baby was left abandoned at a Jersey City restaurant Wednesday.
Surveillance video shows the 14-year-old mother walk into El Patron with a newborn, hand the baby to a stranger and then leave.
Later, police can be seen tending to the baby.
Police say the baby was taken to a local hospital and they were later able to locate the young mother.
Investigators say both are in good health and no charges have been filed at this point.