JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A baby was left abandoned at a Jersey City restaurant Wednesday.

Surveillance video shows the 14-year-old mother walk into El Patron with a newborn, hand the baby to a stranger and then leave.

Later, police can be seen tending to the baby.

Police say the baby was taken to a local hospital and they were later able to locate the young mother.

Investigators say both are in good health and no charges have been filed at this point.

