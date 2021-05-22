NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is looking for suspects in the vicious beating of a Jewish man.
Police say five men attacked 29-year-old Joseph Borgen near 47th and Seventh Avenue on Thursday afternoon.READ MORE: Joseph Borgen, Brutally Beaten By Group Of Suspects In Manhattan’s Diamond District, Speaks Out: ‘My Whole Face Felt Like It Was On Fire For Hours’
It happened during clashes in Times Square between pro-Israeli and pro-Palestinian demonstrators.
Police arrested a 23-year-old who was seen using a crutch to beat Borgen.
Investigators say about an hour earlier, one of the suspects also detonated a powerful M-80 firecracker in Times Square, injuring a 55-year-old woman.MORE NEWS: Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Holds Overnight, But Tensions Remain High In New York City & Abroad
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.