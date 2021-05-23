NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — A worker fell to his death from a scaffold at a construction site in Queens, officials said.
Diego Lliguicota, 32, fell from a scaffold at 9:30 a.m. Saturday as he was trying to remove a ladder on the sixth floor of a building on Court Square in Maspeth, authorities said.
Lliguicota was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The deadly accident was the second involving a construction worker in New York City in four days.
A worker was killed on Wednesday and a second worker was injured when the elevator they were in fell several floors at a building being renovated in the Bronx.
That building, most recognized for the "iHeartRadio" sign on the roof, is currently under construction to be a school.
