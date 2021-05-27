NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is trying to identify a man seen on video punching a 75-year-old Asian woman in Queens.
It happened around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday near 97th Place and 57th Avenue in Corona.READ MORE: Caught On Camera: Man Attacks MTA Employee At Harlem Subway Station
The suspect punched the woman in the face in what police are calling an unprovoked attack.READ MORE: New York City Council Approves Measure To Expand Housing Voucher Program
The victim fell to the ground, and the man took off down 57th Avenue.
The woman was taken to a local hospital in stable condition with a broken nose and fractured eye socket.MORE NEWS: Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont Signs Legislation Legalizing Sports Betting, Federal Approval Still Needed
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.