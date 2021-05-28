NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a man who allegedly attacked an MTA employee Sunday.
It happened around 12:30 a.m. inside the 148th Street subway station in Harlem.
Video shows the men exchanging words before the alleged assailant punched the employee in the face, knocking him to the ground.
The man then allegedly kicked the employee before running away.
The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for bruising and swelling.
"This is another cowardly attack against a subway worker, and further illustration of why we need uniformed NYPD officers in stations as a deterrent and mental health workers to give help where needed. We encourage anyone who recognizes the attacker to come forward and help deliver justice for the victim," an MTA spokesperson said.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.