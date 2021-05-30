CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Bethpage Air Show, jones beach, Long Island, Memorial Day Weekend, New York, Rain

JONES BEACH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The Bethpage Air Show has been canceled Sunday at Jones Beach, due to the wet weather.

The announcement came after Saturday’s event was canceled, as well.

Organizers say ticket holders can receive two free day passes to any New York State Park.

