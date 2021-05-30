JONES BEACH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The Bethpage Air Show has been canceled Sunday at Jones Beach, due to the wet weather.
The announcement came after Saturday's event was canceled, as well.
Sunday, May 30 performance of the Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach State Park has been cancelled due to inclement weather. “The decision is necessary to ensure the safety of the performers and the spectators.” @CBSNewYork
— Carolyn Gusoff (@GusoffTV) May 30, 2021
Organizers say ticket holders can receive two free day passes to any New York State Park.