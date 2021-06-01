ELMONT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Medical complications are making life even more difficult for the victim of a vicious acid attack on Long Island.

And as CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reported Tuesday, there are now calls to significantly increase the reward in the unsolved crime.

The daily routine for Nafiah Ikram and her mother consists of ointments applied hourly for burns and scars, and drops in an eye that required skin grafting.

There have been setbacks and increased pain. Ikram can’t eat solid food because of scarring in her throat.

“All of a sudden it was like I couldn’t swallow anything,” Ikram said.

“It’s two months down the line and she cannot eat, and it keeps getting worse and worse and she lost like 30-something pounds,” mother Sherina Mohammed added.

Two and a half months after acid was thrown at her as she walked up her Elmont driveway, there is also worry that the trail is getting cold.

“She has to suffer like this and this person is looking at her laughing that I did this to you and they didn’t catch me yet. That’s ridiculous,” Mohammed said.

When asked if she thinks someone out there knows something about the suspect, Ikram said, “Definitely. In this generation, people talk a lot.”

The only clues police have released include saying a red Nissan may be involved and that the hooded suspect may be a male with a skinny build, Gusoff reported.

A police reward stands at $20,000, but community leaders are pushing for it to be more than doubled — to $50,000.

“This is one of the most horrific crimes I have ever heard of or witnessed in Nassau County, and it’s one of the most important pending cases, so I think that the reward should be increased to dedicate more attention, focus. The community needs justice here,” Nassau County Legislator Carrie Solages said.

Ikram, though, said she hopes a tipster is motivated by more than a reward.

“It’s about humanity out of all things,” she said. “I also realize the more I stress about it, the less I’m going to heal, so I just stopped.”

She is focused instead on small signs of improvement.

“I can blink a little and things like that and it’s not hurting as much anymore,” Ikram said.

As she nears her 22nd birthday, next week.

A GoFundMe page has raised more than $500,000 from around the world for Ikram’s medical care.