ORTLEY BEACH, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The rain put a damper put a damper on Memorial Day weekend beach plans at the Jersey shore.

Now, erosion issues have shut down beach access in some places, just after restoration work, CBS2’s Meg Baker reported Thursday.

Several beach entrances are closed in Ortley Beach. A fence greets beach goers preventing access. Beyond it, there is a steep drop caused by wind and wave impact.

“This is Mother Nature,” resident Brian Laino said.

“It has always been vulnerable because of the wave action. Nature is trying to reclaim it,” Bill Mullen added.

FLASHBACK: Storm Causes Major Erosion At Ortley Beach

The town of Toms River had just repaired the dunes following a severe storm in February.

“It’s not going to be same magnitude as the first time. The first round was about $300,000. Hopefully, this will be significantly less than that,” town business administrator Lou Amoruso said.

There is a significant drop-off. Baker’s measurements showed it at more than eight feet.

The beach and dunes were filled in by the Army Corps of Engineers several years after Superstorm Sandy. Town officials call them sacrificial dunes, doing exactly what they were meant to do.

“When you look at the totality of the cost of this project compared to the value of one house or the lifeguard buildings, or the boardwalk or the roads, it’s unfortunate but we have to protect the infrastructure,” Toms River township engineer Bob Chankalian said.

“It’s the cost, the price you have to pay to protect your assets when you are this close to the ocean,” Amoruso said.

READ MORE: SEE IT: Waterspout Near Ortley Beach In New Jersey

A private contractor will be on site Friday to truck in sand.

“Still hoping to at least be done before when school ends. So, at least for beach season,” Chankalian said.

And to prep for other storms.

“We are starting hurricane season, so say your prayers,” Mayor Mo Hill said.

Officials call the area a hot spot. The Army Corps of Engineers will be back in 2022 to shore up the area, but for now it’s patchwork by locals.

A state grant helped pay for the damage from the February storm and Toms River expects to receive reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for the coming work.

CBS2’s Meg Baker contributed to this report