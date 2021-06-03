NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The MTA is asking racing fans who are heading out to the 153rd Belmont Stakes on Saturday to take the train.
“Buy your tickets before getting on the train because on-board fares are slightly higher, and remember, if you’re planning on going to the Stakes, you must have a Belmont Park admission ticket. No walk-up tickets will be sold,” MTA Long Island Rail Road President Phil Eng said.
Because of the pandemic, this year’s race will be held in front of a much smaller crowd than usual — only about 11,000 fans.
Post time is set for 6:49 p.m. Saturday at Belmont Park.