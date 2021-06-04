JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A little bit of Paris will eventually be in Jersey City.

The transformation of the Pathside Building in Journal Square aims to make the area a tourist destination and a hot spot for art by creating the Pompidou Jersey City.

“Jersey City will be joining Brussels, Metz and Shanghai as partners at the Centre Pompidou, which houses the largest collection of modern art in all of Europe,” Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop said. “Give Jersey City full access to the Pompidou’s immense collection of artwork and expertise.”

“We are very excited in Paris,” said Centre Pompidou President Serge Lasvignes.

The Pompidou in Paris is shutting down for renovations beginning in 2023, making these satellite locations important for showcasing its collection.

As CBS2’s Alice Gainer reports, the hope is that the Jersey City location will be a leading cultural destination, boosting the art community in the area and providing children’s programming.

“This is an incredible enrichment opportunity for all of our New Jersey students. The Centre Pompidou has long been known as one of Europe’s cultural treasures,” New Jersey First Lady Tammy Murphy said.

We are pleased to announce the creation of a future #CentrePompidouXJerseyCity to be designed by #OMA's architect #JasonLong.

An exclusive North American partnership with Jersey City supported by a unique artistic and societal project. @StevenFulop @JerseyCity @GovMurphy pic.twitter.com/2gYkdAydYK — Centre Pompidou (@CentrePompidou) June 4, 2021

“Journal Square is undergoing a kind of renaissance, and we need here a new cultural anchor, in a way, to be a center point,” said Jason Long, OMA partner and Centre Pompidou x Jersey City’s chief architect.

Initially slated for residential units, a few years ago the Fulop administration acquired the 58,000 square foot building.

“Did many community meetings with neighborhood groups from the Journal Square area and beyond and the arts community in Jersey City to listen what they wanted,” Fulop said.

“The Pathside Building itself was originally built by PSE&G … This building served as both an office building and a trolley station,” Long said.

In the ’90s, it was turned into Hudson County Community College classrooms.

“We’re just going to begin now doing the more detailed design … With 17-foot ceiling here and 14 feet on the floors above us,” Long said.

The mayor estimates the renovation will cost around $30 million.

Located just steps from the PATH train and a short ride from New York City, he’s hoping to attract eyes on the art and bring dollars to the area.

It’s scheduled to open in 2024.

Months ago, it was announced the landmark Loew’s Theatre in Journal Square will also undergo renovation.