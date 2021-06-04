NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Fisher-Price is recalling baby soothers following the deaths of four infants.
The recall includes the “4-in-1 Rock ‘n Glide Soother,” along with the “2-in-1 Soothe ‘n Play Glider.”READ MORE: FBI Investigating Reported Attempted Hijacking On Delta Flight From LAX; Man In Custody
All four deaths, which happened between April 2019 and February 2020, are tied to the “Rock ‘n Glide Soother.”
The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the infants were reportedly placed on their backs, unrestrained, in the soothers but were later found on their stomachs.READ MORE: Police: Suspect Steals 84-Year-Old Woman's Purse From Manhattan Apartment After Asking To Use Phone
No deaths were connected to the “Soothe ‘N Play Glider.”
Consumers who have the recalled products should stop using them immediately and contact Fisher-Price for a refund. For more information, click here.MORE NEWS: NYPD Searching For Man Who Allegedly Scammed 79-Year-Old Out Of $9,000
This comes just one day after the CPSC announced it would start setting safety standards for infant sleepers sold in the United States.