FORT LEE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A fire that raged at a Fort Lee, New Jersey apartment building is under investigation Sunday.
Flame broke out at the building on Hudson Terrace and Myrtle Avenue near the Palisades Interstate Parkway on Saturday afternoon.
The fire impacted power in the area for several hours. More than 100 customers remained without electricity Sunday morning.
Video from the scene shows firefighters rescued at least one person from several floors up.
A resident said she rushed home after getting a call from her neighbor.
"I'm more concerned about my bird right now…. My life is here in New Jersey, Fort Lee. But, I'm not thinking about that right now. Just thinking about my bird, that's it," she said.
There were no serious injuries reported.