NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City Transit Authority Interim Chief Sarah Feinberg is being tapped for a promotion.
Sources tell CBS2 Feinberg would replace Metropolitan Transportation Authority Chairman and CEO Pat Foye.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo is seeking to split Foye's job. He's expected to nominate Feinberg as Chair and MTA Chief Development Officer Janno Leiber as CEO.
Foye would reportedly lead the Empire State Development.
The State Senate needs to approve the nominations.