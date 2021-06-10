NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular will once again light up the skies this summer.
The 45th annual show will kick off around 9:45 p.m. on Sunday, July 4, and the fireworks will be launched from several barges on the East River in Midtown.
“This is really great, a tremendous sign of the rebirth of New York City,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said during his daily briefing.
Watch: Mayor De Blasio Announces Return Of Macy’s 4th Of July Fireworks
The mayor said there will be separate viewing areas for vaccinated and unvaccinated spectators, enforced by the NYPD.
De Blasio said there will also be another fireworks show around 10:15 p.m. in Coney Island.
Last year, smaller displays were held across the five boroughs, due to COVID and social distancing concerns.
