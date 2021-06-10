Breaking NewsEric Adams Reverses Course, Decides To Join Tonight's Leading Contenders Debate On CBS2
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:4th Of July, Fourth of July, Holidays, Macy's, Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular, New York, Summer

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular will once again light up the skies this summer.

The 45th annual show will kick off around 9:45 p.m. on Sunday, July 4, and the fireworks will be launched from several barges on the East River in Midtown.

READ MORE: Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming?

“This is really great, a tremendous sign of the rebirth of New York City,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said during his daily briefing.

Watch: Mayor De Blasio Announces Return Of Macy’s 4th Of July Fireworks 

READ MORE: Eric Adams Reverses Course, Says He'll Join Tonight's Leading Contenders Debate On CBS2 And CBSN New York

The mayor said there will be separate viewing areas for vaccinated and unvaccinated spectators, enforced by the NYPD.

De Blasio said there will also be another fireworks show around 10:15 p.m. in Coney Island.

Last year, smaller displays were held across the five boroughs, due to COVID and social distancing concerns.

MORE NEWS: What's Your Favorite Pizza Topping? De Blasio Challenges New Yorkers To Practice Ranked Choice Voting

Check back with CBS2, CBSN New York and CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.

CBSNewYork Team