NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to identify a suspect in yet another random attack on a person of Asian descent in Manhattan.
It happened on May 22 near Broadway and 26th Street.
Police say the suspect approached a 48-year-old Asian man and punched him in the head.
He then allegedly made anti-Asian statements before taking off.
Police said the victim refused medical attention at the scene.
The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating.
Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.