By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 35-year-old man was arrested in connection with an attack on an Asian man in Manhattan.

Police said Alex Antoine punched the 48-year-old man in the head and made anti-Asian statements.

It happened back in May near 26th Street and Broadway.

Investigators said Antoine is seen in surveillance video released after the attack.

Antoine was charged with assault as a hate crime.

