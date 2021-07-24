NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 35-year-old man was arrested in connection with an attack on an Asian man in Manhattan.
Police said Alex Antoine punched the 48-year-old man in the head and made anti-Asian statements.
It happened back in May near 26th Street and Broadway.
Investigators said Antoine is seen in surveillance video released after the attack.
Antoine was charged with assault as a hate crime.