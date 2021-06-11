NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Summer is back in the city!

The Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular will return next month and Mayor Bill de Blasio vows it will be the biggest show yet, but with some changes.

Thousands of pyrotechnics will shoot from five barges floating on the East River, CBS2’s Jessica Moore reported Thursday.

It was the announcement New Yorkers everywhere had been waiting for — the fireworks show is back and will be bigger than ever.

“Our 25-minute spectacle will salute the hero within, highlighting American bravery and optimism. It’s these qualities clearly evident in all New Yorkers during the most challenging time in our history, which allowed our city to come back and move forward into a brighter future,” Macy’s Will Coss said.

But wait, there’s more.

“Nothing says summer in New York City like the fireworks show at Coney Island. It’s an amazing event each year. It will be back,” de Blasio said.

Last year due to COVID, Macy’s scrapped its main show for a week’s worth of small pop-up fireworks events across the five boroughs.

People CBS2 spoke with said they are thrilled to have the full-scale event back.

“It was not the same and so it’s really nice to feel like, you know, things are getting back to normal, and we can gather together safely and celebrate big things,” said Mindy Berger of the Upper East Side.

“It’s always a good time of year to get around friends and celebrate,” said Reggie Snipes, of the Upper East Side.

The magic will happen along the East River, and thousands of spectators will watch the spectacular show from special viewing areas designated for those who are vaccinated and those who aren’t, enforced by the NYPD, Moore reported.

“I think it’s a smart idea,” Melanie Chernoff said. “I’m thrilled. It says a lot about how New York is coming back. We’re all very excited and looking forward to it.”

Across the river in Queens, the view and the excitement are just as real.

“Celebrations, everybody gathering together family and friends enjoying the time. It feels normal again,” Richmond Hill resident Lenny Lachmen said.

“I’m ready to see the fireworks. I’m going to bring my daughter out here. I just want to see the lights. I want to see the people. I want to feel it again. I want to feel New York City … that electricity again,” said Tremain Gary of Clinton Hill, Brooklyn.

“Macy’s fireworks is off the hook, so it’s big. It’s great, so definitely I’ll be watching that,” said Jasmine Greenblatt, of Harlem.

Greenblatt grew up watching the show with her father each year.

“Hopefully everybody gets vaccinated and things get back to normal,” she said.

Thursday, about 50 people were vaccinated at the pop-up site inside Rendall Memorial Presbyterian Church in Harlem.

“The church … did a great job by creating a space where, here in the church, that’s a trusted environment,” said Johonniuss Chemweno, CEO of VIP StarNetwork, the medical group that ran the site.

He told CBS2’s Ali Bauman not having to wear a mask has been an incentive for vaccine latecomers.

“We also see that just the length of time that the vaccines have been on the market has also garnered some more trust in terms of people’s ability to trust the information that they’re receiving,” he said.

Thursday, Moderna announced it has formally asked the FDA to expand emergency use of its vaccine for 12-year-olds to 17-year-olds.

Meanwhile, an FDA advisory panel also met to discuss the use of the COVID vaccine in young children.

“I’m pretty sure we’re gonna need the pediatric component of immunity to create the herd immunity we need,” said Dr. Mark Sawyer, an infectious disease specialist at Rady Children’s Hospital.

“We don’t know if we’re doing no harm,” said Dr. Cody Meissner, chief of the division of pediatric infectious diseases at Tufts University.

Back in New York, the mayor wouldn’t say exactly how many people will be allowed to attend the fireworks shows. Those details are expected to be released in the coming weeks.

The Macy’s show will also be live streamed at 9:25 p.m. and we’ll bring you live coverage here on CBS2.