NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As New Yorkers begin casting votes Saturday in one of the most important mayoral races in decades, candidates skirmished Friday over crime and whether cops should carry guns.

It’s a question that was first raised by CBS2’s political reporter Marcia Kramer during Thursday’s leading contenders debate on CBS2 and CBSN New York.

“We don’t need a mayor that is talking about they’re gonna take guns from police officers when we have an over proliferation of illegal guns on our streets,” said Eric Adams.

Adams launched a broadside against Maya Wiley after she refused to say at the debate if she would take guns away from most cops, as they do in 19 other countries.

“I am not prepared to make that decision in a debate,” Wiley said.

WATCH: New York City Democratic Mayoral Debate

But since Wiley wants to defund the cops, her answer was interpreted by Adams and others as an indication she might do it.

Ray McGuire tweeted, “@MayaWiley wants to take guns away from police but is fine letting NYPD taser people who are already handcuffed. We can’t return to the Giuliani-era policing tactics nor nonsensical approaches rooted in politics.”

“It was alarming. I was standing next to her and I don’t know if my facial expressions showed it. It was alarming to say that,” Adams said. “You must give the public safety apparatus the tools they need to keep us safe.”

Wiley is in damage control mode.

“Walking what back? All I said was what I was gonna do as mayor. First of all, let’s just be clear, of course, we are not taking guns from police officers,” Wiley said Friday.

But with early voting starting tomorrow, all the campaigns were on edge.

Andrew Yang on Staten Island was confronted by a Muslim voter upset about pro-Israel tweets.

“I’m going to do my best to demonstrate I’m going to be the mayor for every, single, New Yorker, every background and every faith,” Yang told the voter.

While many haven’t made up their minds who to vote for, they all know the issues that are most important to them.

“It’s crime, yes. That’s the most important issue,” said Carol Smith, of Crown Heights.

“Bringing the city back from an economy standpoint and doing something about all the violence in the streets,” said Michael Hollander, of the Upper West Side.

“Safety. My safety, the safety of my wife, grandsons. Without that, what’ve I got?” said Michael Seidman, of the Upper West Side.

New Yorkers have the option of voting early through June 20. The election is June 22.

Click here to view CBS2’s primary elections guide for voters in New York and New Jersey.