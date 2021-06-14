NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York City is making plans for a big celebration as the city continues to reopen.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Monday a parade to honor the frontline workers who helped get New Yorkers through the worst of the COVID pandemic.

As CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reports, New York is going to celebrate some true hometown heroes.

At the peak of COVID, Mayor Bill de Blasio promised when we got through it, he would throw the biggest ticker tape parade ever in the Canyon of Heroes when it was safe to do so.

He says that time has come: July 7.

Ticker tape parades got their name from the scraps of paper people used to throw from Wall Street financial offices during parades. Usually they’re reserved for dignitaries and sports champions, including the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team’s win in the Women’s World Cup in 2019, celebrating Yankees winning World Series, Giants winning the Super Bowl.

Well, now there’s a new class of superheroes.

“I said the first parade back, the first true large parade, in New York City will be one to celebrate the heroes of the fight against COVID. Our health care heroes who were extraordinary, and need to be remembered for the ages. Our first responders. Our essential workers. The people who kept us alive, the people who kept this city going no matter what. We are going to hold a parade to honor them, to thank them, to celebrate them. It’s going to be an example of the great tradition of ticker tape parades,” de Blasio said. “Ticker tape parades up the Canyon of Heroes, they’ve happened for generations. But this one is going to have a special spirit to it, a special heart and soul, because it’s about celebrating everyday New Yorkers who did something so heroic and need our thanks. It’s time for the parade to celebrate our hometown heroes.”

The parade will travel along the Canyon of Heroes, along Broadway between the Battery and City Hall.

De Blasio called it “a parade you will remember for the rest of your life.”

“We’re going to have essential workers celebrated, groups of essential workers, floats for health care workers, first responders, educators, municipal workers, transportation workers, grocery and bodega workers, delivery people, you name it,” de Blasio said. “All the essential workers who made it happen. Everyone who kept it together in New York City for all of us and brought us back.”

