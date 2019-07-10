



NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The U.S. Women’s national soccer team will celebrate their World Cup victory with a “Saluting the Champions” parade up the Canyon of Heroes this morning.

The stars have been shining bright in the city all week, drawing crowds everywhere they go.

“They’re big role models on and off the field,” one fan told CBS2.

“I think we’re all just excited to welcome them home,” said another.

Fans of all ages welcomed the team, including 6-year-old Ana Bravo, who showed off her jersey signed by two players.

“Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe,” she said. “They’re good soccer players and they’re my favorite soccer players.”

The women won a record fourth World Cup championship with a 2-0 victory over the Netherlands on Sunday in France.

What better way to celebrate than with a ticker tape parade here at home? Workers have been hammering away at gold-trimmed floats for the athletes to ride.

“With a victory parade, the thing is you can’t really completely get started until, naturally, they win. So as soon as they win, it’s rock and roll time,” Robert DeVito, of Bond Parade Floats, said.

More than one ton of shredded, recycled paper is packed and ready to rain down on the champs. Fans from all over the map will be there, lining the streets to shower the team with love.

“It’s a thrilling day and it’s wonderful to have them. What a victory for women, what a victory for America,” said Pennsylvania resident Paul Williams. “It was incredible.”

“Everyone’s so excited, because the world champions are here,” 7-year-old Mary Tyson said.

The city’s last ticker tape parade was also for the women’s national team after their 2015 World Cup win.

At today’s ceremony, Mayor Bill de Blasio will present the players with keys to the city.

Watch live coverage of the event starting at 9:30 a.m. on CBS2, CBSN New York and CBSNewYork.com.