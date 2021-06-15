NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A big celebration is coming to mark New York City’s reopening.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Monday a ticker tape parade to honor the city’s frontline workers who helped get New Yorkers through the worst of the coronavirus pandemic, CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported.

Last year, New Yorkers applauded from their windows to celebrate essential workers. This year, on July 7, they can celebrate in person.

“The first, true, large parade in New York City will be one to celebrate the heroes of the fight against COVID,” Mayor de Blasio said. “Our first responders, our essential workers, the people who kept us alive, the people who kept the city going no matter what.”

Watch: Mayor Bill de Blasio Announces Hometown Heroes Ticker Tape Parade

During the peak of the pandemic, de Blasio promised the city would throw the biggest ticker tape parade ever in the Canyon of Heroes when it was safe to do so.

“It’s great to recognize everyday citizens that do good,” said Lori Jacobs.

“I give the healthcare workers, the people who delivered the food, a ton of credit. I know I couldn’t do it,” another person said.

Ticker tape parades got their name from the scraps of paper people used to throw from Wall Street financial offices during parades.

They’ve honored everything and everyone from the Super Bowl-winning Giants to veterans returning from war to astronauts returning from space.

COVID VACCINE

Most recently, the city celebrated the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team’s win at the Women’s World Cup in 2019.

Now, there’s a new class of heroes.

“It’s an honor. It’s a great feeling. It’s something that I truly support,” another person told Duddridge.

“I think, especially, as we’re wrapping up the pandemic and trying to get back to some normalcy, it’s important to show thanks,” said Jeff Allen.

The parade will travel along the Canyon of Heroes, up Broadway between the Battery and City Hall.

De Blasio said to expect all kinds of frontline personnel – from grocery store workers to delivery workers – to be riding the floats.