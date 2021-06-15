FAIRFIELD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – The Red Cross is making a desperate plea for blood donations throughout the Tri-State Area.
Shortages have been experienced throughout the pandemic, but now trauma cases, transplants, and elective surgeries are on the rise.READ MORE: New York Relaxes Most COVID Restrictions After Reaching 70% Vaccination Rate: 'A Momentous Day'
As CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports, the blood donation center in Fairfield is ready to welcome donors. Blood donations expire, and cannot be stockpiled. So there’s a constant need for donors, and the pandemic created even more dire circumstances.
The Red Cross often relief on companies to host blood drives at their offices as a main source of donations, but people are still working from home. And as the economy reopens, elective surgeries that some had delayed to traumas are on the rise.
“That demand from trauma centers alone, when we compare it to 2019, is a 10% increase, which is five times greater than other facilities that infuse blood.” said American Red Cross Northern New Jersey Executive Director Matthew Teter.READ MORE: Actress Lisa Banes Dies After Being Struck By Scooter On Upper West Side
When you arrive at a Red Cross location, you will see COVID protocols are in place to make it a safe experience for everyone who wants to donate.
There’s a bit of an incentive: Everyone who donates until the end of the month will receive a $5 Amazon gift card.
For more information on blood donation in New Jersey, CLICK HERE. In New York, CLICK HERE. In Connecticut, CLICK HERE.