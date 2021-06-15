NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The manager of a Manhattan Shake Shack has reportedly filed a federal lawsuit after he was falsely accused of trying to poison three NYPD officers with tainted milkshakes.
The Daily News reports 28-year-old Marcus Gilliam filed the lawsuit against the city, two police unions and several officers.READ MORE: Retired Hackensack Fire Department Lt. Timothy Rice Laid To Rest
Gilliam was taken into custody last June and questioned for hours. The police and detectives unions claimed on social media the cops were given milkshakes with bleach.READ MORE: Actress Lisa Banes Dies After Being Struck By Scooter On Upper West Side
The NYPD later said nothing criminal happened.MORE NEWS: Search Continues For Missing Paddle Boarder At Mahwah Pond
Sources previously told CBS2 it appeared the incident was an accident, possibly the result of cleaning solution not properly removed from the shake machine.