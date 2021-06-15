NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Yankee Stadium will be at full capacity when the Yankees take on the Oakland Athletics on Friday.
The team announced Tuesday that they have received approval from the state, city and Major League Baseball to resume normal seating capacity starting on June 18.READ MORE: Fireworks Honor Essential Workers As New York Lifts Most COVID Restrictions
Ticketholders will no longer need to provide a negative COVID-19 test or proof of full vaccination in order to attend games.
Back at full capacity in the Bronx.
🎟️: https://t.co/FrcF44nlKJ pic.twitter.com/k7nJIGaMjyREAD MORE: New York Relaxes Most COVID-19 Restrictions After Reaching 70% Vaccination Rate; Cuomo: 'A Momentous Day'
— New York Yankees (@Yankees) June 15, 2021
The news came hours after Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced he was lifting most COVID restrictions across New York state in response to the the vaccination rate reaching 70%.
Social distancing requirements, capacity restrictions, health screenings and cleaning protocols are no longer mandated by the state, but may be required by individual businesses. CDC guidelines remain in place for schools, public transportation and health care settings.MORE NEWS: Nearly 900 Expired COVID Vaccine Doses Administered At New York City Site
The Mets have not announced any changes at Citi Field.