NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York State is nearing 70% of adults with at least one dose of the COVID vaccine.

That’s when Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he will lift most restrictions statewide.

As CBS2’s John Dias reported Tuesday, the Empire State is teetering on the beginning of herd immunity. While the White House announced New York hit a 70% vaccination rate for residents over 18, local leaders say it’s right below 69.9%.

New York City isn’t quite there yet, with fully vaccinated residents accounting for 46.8% of the population, but Mayor Bill de Blasio says he too is ready to fully reopen.

“My original sense was July 1st. We’re damn close,” he said Monday. “I think it’s time, given the facts, given the data, given the science. Because so many people have gotten vaccinated and so many continue to get vaccinated.”

COVID VACCINE

On Monday, Cuomo praised those New Yorkers who have gotten at least one dose, but also warned municipalities must do more to address vaccine hesitancy in certain communities.

“Get in there, go door-to-door,” he said. “There are places we have to target to get the vaccination rates up.”

Several Brooklyn neighborhoods appeared on the governor’s list of 25 zip codes with the lowest vaccination rates. In the Claremont section of the Bronx — zip code 10456 — the fully vaccinated rate is barely 32%, one of the lowest in the city.

“I’m hesitant because a lot of people have gotten sick off the second shot,” Bronx resident Nadine McLeod said.

“It’s not that I don’t trust it, it’s that the science isn’t completed yet,” another resident added.

“Everybody have a different belief,” said another man.

At 33.5%, zip code 10039, of Central Harlem and Washington Heights, isn’t doing much better.

“I’m a little hesitant because it’s still brand new,” Harlem resident Natural Lynch said.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

This comes as the delta variant becomes an increasing danger. It now makes up 10% of new cases in the country and is doubling every two weeks.

The strain originated in India and could take a significant toll on those who are not vaccinated.

“These are variants that are very concerning,” said Niket Sonpal, of Touro College of Medicine. “It will… Cause people who have no vaccination to succumb to the virus.”

Cuomo is expected to give more details later Tuesday on what lifting restrictions will look like.