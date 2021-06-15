NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York State is nearing 70% of adults with at least one dose of the COVID vaccine.
That’s when Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he will lift most restrictions statewide.READ MORE: Delta Variant Intensifies Urgency To Get Vaccinated Against COVID-19, Health Experts Say
As CBS2’s John Dias reported Tuesday, the Empire State is teetering on the beginning of herd immunity. While the White House announced New York hit a 70% vaccination rate for residents over 18, local leaders say it’s right below 69.9%.
New York City isn’t quite there yet, with fully vaccinated residents accounting for 46.8% of the population, but Mayor Bill de Blasio says he too is ready to fully reopen.
“My original sense was July 1st. We’re damn close,” he said Monday. “I think it’s time, given the facts, given the data, given the science. Because so many people have gotten vaccinated and so many continue to get vaccinated.”
COVID VACCINE
- New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX
- New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC vaccinations by zip code
- Nassau County more info here
- Suffolk County more info here
- Westchester County more info here
- New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545
- Connecticut book online here
On Monday, Cuomo praised those New Yorkers who have gotten at least one dose, but also warned municipalities must do more to address vaccine hesitancy in certain communities.
“Get in there, go door-to-door,” he said. “There are places we have to target to get the vaccination rates up.”
Several Brooklyn neighborhoods appeared on the governor’s list of 25 zip codes with the lowest vaccination rates. In the Claremont section of the Bronx — zip code 10456 — the fully vaccinated rate is barely 32%, one of the lowest in the city.
“I’m hesitant because a lot of people have gotten sick off the second shot,” Bronx resident Nadine McLeod said.READ MORE: Long Island 9-Year-Old Who Gave Her Piggy Bank To Help Feed Health Care Workers During Pandemic Gets To Be Doctor For A Day
“It’s not that I don’t trust it, it’s that the science isn’t completed yet,” another resident added.
“Everybody have a different belief,” said another man.
At 33.5%, zip code 10039, of Central Harlem and Washington Heights, isn’t doing much better.
“I’m a little hesitant because it’s still brand new,” Harlem resident Natural Lynch said.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
- Ask CBS2’s Dr. Max Your Vaccine Questions
- COVID Vaccine FAQ From CDC
- Vaccination Sites In New York City | Call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC Vaccinations By Zip Code
- Find A New York City Testing Site Near You
- Check NYC Testing Wait Times
- Resources: Help With Unemployment, Hunger, Mental Health & More
- Remote Learning Tools For Students And Parents At Home
- Complete Coronavirus Coverage
This comes as the delta variant becomes an increasing danger. It now makes up 10% of new cases in the country and is doubling every two weeks.
The strain originated in India and could take a significant toll on those who are not vaccinated.
“These are variants that are very concerning,” said Niket Sonpal, of Touro College of Medicine. “It will… Cause people who have no vaccination to succumb to the virus.”MORE NEWS: As COVID Pandemic Eases And Restrictions Loosen, Mask Confusion Grows
Cuomo is expected to give more details later Tuesday on what lifting restrictions will look like.