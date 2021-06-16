NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have made two arrests in connection to a fatal shooting at a Staten Island recording studio in January.
It happened on Jan. 16 inside a recording studio on Van Duzer Street in the Grymes Hill section of the borough.
Police say 23-year-old Jahade Chancey, of Staten Island, was shot multiple times in the back. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
On Wednesday, police said 29-year-old Ming Liu, of Newark, New Jersey, and 30-year-old Darren Boyd, of Newark, had been arrested.
Both are facing multiple charges, including murder, assault and burglary.
Another man — 29-year-old Charles Brooks, of Newark, New Jersey — was arrested in May. He was charged with murder, attempted murder, assault and burglary.