NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Saturday marks Juneteenth, the historic day when the last enslaved people were liberated in America.

President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation on Jan. 1, 1863, but the last slaves didn’t learn of their freedom until two and a half years later.

Over the years, Juneteenth has evolved into a celebration of Black history and culture. Last summer, it took on added importance amid protests over racism and police brutality.

New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have all made it an official holiday.

List of local events commemorating the historic day:

June 4 – 19 Commemorative flag and banner raising ceremonies across Essex County, by Oranges & Maplewood NAACP

June 18 – 20 Juneteenth NY Festival at Herbert Von King Park

9 a.m. – 9 p.m. Juneteenth – Passion and Perseverance by City of New Rochelle in partnership with The Lincoln Park Conservancy, Inc.

10 a.m. Community Day: Juneteenth at Newark Museum of Art

10 a.m. Celebrate Juneteenth at Central Park

10 a.m. Bronx Sole history run/walk at Franz Sigel Park

10:30 a.m. Words Like Freedom by the Schomburg Center

11 a.m. Juneteenth: A Black Parade in Brooklyn

11 a.m. Juneteenth at Brower Park

11 a.m. African Burial Ground Consecration at Van Cortlandt Park

11 a.m. Farmhouse Family Day: Celebrate Juneteenth at Wyckoff Farmhouse Museum

11 a.m. Honoring Juneteenth at Brooklyn Museum

11 a.m. Juneteenth Freedom Festival at Snug Harbor Cultural Center & Botanical Garden

11 a.m. Black Creatives + Culture Market by DA SPOT NYC

12 p.m. Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth, a free outdoor concert with live music. Times Square

12 p.m. Juneteenth 5k Walk/Run Barbecue 2021 by Keith Institute

12 p.m. Coming Together: A Juneteenth Celebration at Lincoln Center

12 p.m. Juneteenth Council Celebration at Ossining Riverfront

12 p.m. Full Heart / Full Bellies community food drive at Lincoln Housing Authority

12:30 p.m. Juneteenth Meals as Collective Memory by Weeksville Heritage Center

1 p.m. Juneteenth Celebration at Alice Austen House

1 p.m. Good Vibes Only Juneteenth Pop-Up Shop by Melanated Elements LLC

1 p.m. Juneteenth Freedom Day by City of Peekskill Youth Bureau at Depew Park

2 p.m. Juneteenth Pop-Up Social by Naturally You!

2 p.m. Black Business Experience – Juneteenth Expo by Behind The Dream LLC

2 p.m. Arts, Culture & Fun: Juneteenth Concert with Tulivu’s Seasoned Elegance

2 p.m. Juneteenth: Freedom Day at Bedford Village Memorial Park

2 p.m. Juneteenth Celebration Rally in Village of Irvington

3 p.m. Screening: SUMMER OF SOUL at Marcus Garvey Park

6 p.m. Juneteenth Jubilee: The Emancipation After Party at The Bell House

6 p.m. LOFT Virtual Panel by LOFT LGBTQ+ Center in partnership with Newburgh LGBTQ Center

6 p.m. 2021 Juneteenth Celebration by Peekskill NAACP

7 p.m. Juneteenth Celebration Concert at Music Conservatory of Westchester

7 p.m. Juneteenth Music Festival in the Park by June Archer and Eleven28 Entertainment at Pascone Park

7:30 p.m. All-American Freedom Day: Only Together Are We Free at Carnegie Hall

Additional special programming on WCBS/WLNY:

WCBS

Sat 6/19 1-2pm Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo (CBS)

Sun 6/20 12-1pm Feel The Beat special

Sun 6/20 8-11pm CBS Sunday Night Movie: Selma (CBS)

WLNY

Sat 6/19 12-1pm African American Short Films

Sat 6/19 1-2pm Feel The Beat special