NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio on Thursday announced New York City will launch a Juneteenth economic justice plan.
It calls for universal baby bonds to create a scholarship account for every child in a public school. The program would start next year with kindergarten students.
A CUNY scholarship fund would provide 2,800 4-year scholarships for Black and low-income students.
A program with the Brooklyn Recovery Corps at Medgar Evers College would give 200 students paid internships and work experience.
“Right now in America, the net worth of the average white family has grown to 10 times that of the average Black family, and the answer is redistribution. The answer is purposeful, focused efforts to right the wrongs,” de Blasio said.
The mayor said the city will celebrate Juneteenth tomorrow night at 6 p.m. at Saint Nicholas Park in Hamilton Heights.
