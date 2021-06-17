EAST ROCKAWAY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Long Island school workers were honored Thursday for saving the lives of dozens of students.
On June 3, a suspended drunk driver crashed through a fence and then drove onto the field at Rhame Elementary School in East Rockaway.
Eighty first and second grade students were on the field, but alert school staffers rushed out and cleared the field before anyone got hurt.
They were presented with citations thanking them Thursday.
"They grabbed the children. They brought them to a safe place. And this is a fine example of how teachers teach our children the way to behave, the way a fine adult should behave, and being selfless and self-sacrificing," Nassau County legislator Howard Kopel said.
The driver of that car was arrested and charged with DWI.