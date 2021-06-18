NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Charges are pending against an adult after a Brooklyn teen was fatally stabbed, police said Friday.

The deadly dispute allegedly started over a parking space in Bedford-Stuyvesant, CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported.

Decataur Street near Marcus Garvey Boulevard was a crime scene Thursday afternoon.

Police said 15-year-old Tory Lovik got into some sort of dispute over a parking spot with a 48-year-old man around 2:30 that afternoon.

The argument allegedly escalated and the teen was stabbed in the chest. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Residents said they heard a scuffle. But by the time they came outside, they said they saw the teen unconscious in the street.

EMS arrived, but it was too late, they said. They said a short time later, the teen’s father ran over screaming, “Where is my son?”

“What I think about that is that the man is obviously childish,” a resident told Duddridge. “Because why are you even thinking of stabbing a 15-year-old boy in the first place? Over a parking spot, at that.”

Investigators said it appears the teen was with a group of people who were blocking the suspect’s car from getting out of a spot. Police did not say if it was intentional or not.

“Ignorance is the best, you just ignore people,” Yovanni Lopez, of Brooklyn, told Duddridge.

Lopez said he tries to stay calm no matter how frustrated he gets on the road.

“Move on with your day, that’s it. Look now, one dead, the other one going to jail, over a parking spot. Not worth it,” said Lopez.

The latest NYPD crime stats show felony assaults are up 8% citywide compared to this time last year. Murders are up 13.5%.

“I think that you just have more people that are coming out now. Probably a lot of pent up frustration from being cooped up for so long,” said Spencer Webb, of Brooklyn. “One thing’s just turning into another, just spilling out, emotions spilling out.”

The investigating in ongoing.