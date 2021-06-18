NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man who was randomly attacked on the subway on his way to work spoke exclusively to CBS2.
The 35-year-old was rushed to the hospital after a man hit him in the head with a rock.
It happened on the F train near the President Street station in Carroll Gardens on Monday morning.
The man did not want to show his face or give his name, but he says the suspect was starting arguments with multiple people on the train before reaching into his backpack and pulling out what looked like a piece of concrete.
“He swung, and I kind of caught him just a little bit, but he struck my head, and at that point, we started struggling, and as I was trying to pin him onto the wall, he kept on striking my head,” the victim said.
Police are still looking for the suspect, who was spotted on nearby security video.
A 52-year-old man was also hit in the head during the attack and was treated at the scene.