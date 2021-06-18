TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey’s health commissioner received a special honor Friday.
Gov. Phil Murphy announced that the new Department of Health building in downtown Trenton will be named after Commissioner Judy Persichilli for her efforts in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Each and every day throughout this pandemic, Judy has remained singularly engaged to save lives and protect public health. Our success in crushing the curves and meeting our goals is rooted in her leadership," Murphy said.
The governor says under the commissioner's leadership, the state has met its goal of fully vaccinating more than 4.7 million people about two weeks early.
Vaccination efforts will continue throughout the summer.