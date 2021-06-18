NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Yankee Stadium on Friday will open at full capacity for the first time since the pandemic started.
Fans will no longer be required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test or vaccination.
The Yankees open a three-game series against the Oakland A's tonight.
Citi Field reopens at full capacity Monday when the Mets face the Atlanta Braves in a doubleheader.
MetLife Stadium will also be at full capacity when the NFL seasons starts in the fall.