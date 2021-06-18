CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Local TV, MLB, New York, New York City, New York Yankees, Reopening, Road To Reopening, Sports, Yankee Stadium

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)Yankee Stadium on Friday will open at full capacity for the first time since the pandemic started.

Fans will no longer be required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test or vaccination.

READ MORE: New Video From US Capitol Riot Shows Former NYPD Member Rushing At Officers, Prosecutors Say

The Yankees open a three-game series against the Oakland A’s tonight.

READ MORE: Flames Burst From Burning Tire Shop In East Flatbush; No Injuries, FDNY Says

Citi Field reopens at full capacity Monday when the Mets face the Atlanta Braves in a doubleheader.

MORE NEWS: CBS2 Weather Headlines: Mostly Sunny, Highs In 80s, Late Shower Possible Friday

MetLife Stadium will also be at full capacity when the NFL seasons starts in the fall.

CBSNewYork Team