NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Citi Field is returning to full capacity.
The New York Mets announced Wednesday that the park will be back to 100% capacity for Monday's doubleheader against the Atlanta Braves.
Social distancing and mask requirements inside the ballpark will be eased, and fans will no longer need to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test.
The vaccinated and unvaccinated seating sections will also be eliminated.
The news comes one day after Gov. Andrew Cuomo lifted most COVID restrictions across New York as the state’s vaccination rate hit 70%.
Social distancing requirements, capacity restrictions, health screenings and cleaning protocols are no longer mandated by the state, but may be required by individual businesses. CDC guidelines remain in place for schools, public transportation and health care settings.
Yankee Stadium will return to full capacity for Friday’s game.