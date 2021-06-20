NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Sunday night marked a huge step in New York’s reopening.
Madison Square Garden was set to welcome back fans at full capacity for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic started. Thousands of vaccinated people were gathering to watch the Foo Fighters take the stage, CBS2’s Cory James reported.
The concert was set to begin at 8 p.m., but fans started showing up long before then. A number of them in their gear, waiting for the Foo Fighters to rock the world’s most famous arena.
The show marked the first full capacity event at MSG since COVID-19 capacity restrictions were recently lifted in New York.
Fans that James spoke to said they were vaccinated and felt safe going into the arena, adding they were happy to see more normalcy return after more than a year of the pandemic.
“I woke up one morning, heard the radio that said in 20 minutes if you have the Citi card you can get presale and I jumped out of bed and I got them,” said Kim Durso of Long Island.
“It has been a long time now, between the lockdowns and everything else, so it’s just going to be exciting … 18,000, 19,000 people here celebrating,” added Scott Cronin of Mahopac, New York.
The Foo Fighters were also dedicating the show to their stage manager, who recently passed away.