NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police have released surveillance video showing a robbery that left a man dead in Inwood.
It happened early Monday morning on Dyckman Street.READ MORE: Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You Get Another Relief Payment?
Police say at about 4:48 a.m., three suspects approached two people. One of the two victims was sitting in in the driver’s seat of a black BMW and the other was standing nearby on the street.
The trio pulled out guns and tried to rob both of them. The driver of the black BMW, 34-year-old Milton Grant, tried to pull away, and was shot in the head, police said. Grant’s car then crashed nearby.
Surveillance video shows the gunman who shot Grant hop into the crashed car, where police say the suspect took Grant’s watch, ring, and chain.READ MORE: Connecticut Becomes 19th State To Legalize Recreational Marijuana
Police say the other victim, 33, had his chain stolen too, and was shot in the groin as he ran from the scene.
The three suspects then jumped into a gray Honda Accord that was waiting nearby for them and drove off northbound on Vermilyea Avenue.
Grant was pronounced dead at the scene. The 33-year-old victim was hospitalized in stable condition.MORE NEWS: NYPD: Man Seen On Video Mowing Down Brooklyn School Bus Driver Camella Gainer Now Under Arrest
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.