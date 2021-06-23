NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Manhattan district attorney race continues to be a close one.

Former federal prosecutor Alvin Bragg leads former Justice Department official Tali Farhadian Weinstein by about 34% to 30% of votes for the Democratic nomination.

The next district attorney has a full plate already. They’re going to inherit the possible prosecution of former President Donald Trump for alleged financial crimes. They’ll also have to find ways to make New Yorkers feel safe, as crime skyrockets across the city, while balancing criminal justice reform.

When Cy Vance Jr. announced he would not run for another term, eight Democrats went all in.

Bragg is from Harlem, was once chief deputy attorney general and promises to end cash bail.

If he wins, he will become the first Black person to hold the office. Weinstein would be the first woman to do so.

Both candidates spoke Tuesday night, saying the race still isn’t over.

“Obviously, there are still votes to be counted. I’m a firm believer in democracy, so we are going to count all the votes. But let me say again, wow,” Bragg told supporters. “So grateful. So to whom much is given, much is expected. We have been given a profound responsibility.”

“I know that we wanted this to be the night that this election ends, but we are also very patient. So that’s what we are going to be. I’m asking for your patience,” said Weinstein. “We have made an enduring promise to fight for safety and fairness, just like that would be a long time coming.”

The winner of the Democratic primary will face Republican Thomas Kenniff in November.