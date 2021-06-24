NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has had his license to practice law suspended by a New York court.
It comes after a disciplinary panel found that Giuliani, who served as former President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, made false statements about the 2020 election.READ MORE: Rudy Giuliani Weighs In On NYC Mayoral Race With Four Days Left Until Election Day
Web Extra: Read the court’s decision (pdf)
“This country is being torn apart by continued attacks on the legitimacy of the 2020 election and of our current president, Joseph R. Biden,” the committee wrote. “The hallmark of our democracy is predicated on free and fair elections. False statements intended to foment a loss of confidence in our elections and resulting loss of confidence in government generally damage the proper functioning of a free society.”
Earlier this hour, 5 Leftist judges decided to suspend my father @rudygiuliani’s law license. Here is my statement: pic.twitter.com/A3O0buL6LGREAD MORE: Independent Official To Review Materials Seized From Rudy Giuliani’s New York City Home, Office
— Andrew H. Giuliani (@AndrewHGiuliani) June 24, 2021
The suspension is based on violations of New York State’s “rules of professional conduct” for attorneys. It will prevent Giuliani from representing clients as a lawyer.
Check back with CBS2, CBSN New York and CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.MORE NEWS: Andrew Giuliani Says He’s Running For Governor Of New York
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)