NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — In an effort to make it easier for New Yorkers to get vaccinated, the city is coming to you.

All New York City residents can make an appointment for an at-home COVID shot at their convenience.

‼️📣Starting today, ANYONE can request a vaccination in their home. This is great news! It's really never been easier or more convenient to get this lifesaving vaccine. 💉➡️ Go to https://t.co/PBFsEdEfvn to fill out the request form. — Commissioner Dave A. Chokshi, MD (@NYCHealthCommr) June 23, 2021

“This is really important for folks who are ready, have not yet been vaccinated, but for whom it’s been a challenge to get to a vaccination site or they haven’t been sure,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday. “That vaccine, that lifesaving vaccine, is now available right at your doorstep.”

Residents can sign up online, where they’re prompted to indicate which vaccine they prefer.

Applicants will receive a call to schedule an appointment within a few weeks, according to the website.

The mayor said the city has already reached 15,000 residents with its at-home efforts.

Editor’s note: This story was first published on Wednesday, June 23.