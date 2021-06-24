Breaking NewsWatch CBS Miami's Coverage Of Deadly Building Collapse In Surfside, Florida.; More Than 50 Missing
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — In an effort to make it easier for New Yorkers to get vaccinated, the city is coming to you.

All New York City residents can make an appointment for an at-home COVID shot at their convenience.

“This is really important for folks who are ready, have not yet been vaccinated, but for whom it’s been a challenge to get to a vaccination site or they haven’t been sure,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday. “That vaccine, that lifesaving vaccine, is now available right at your doorstep.”

Residents can sign up online, where they’re prompted to indicate which vaccine they prefer.

Applicants will receive a call to schedule an appointment within a few weeks, according to the website.

The mayor said the city has already reached 15,000 residents with its at-home efforts.

Editor’s note: This story was first published on Wednesday, June 23.

