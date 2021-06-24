NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A vandal is costing New York City commuters cash by smashing OMNY screens in the subway.
Police say he's done it at least seven times between May 2020 and June 14 at the Borough Hall and Court Street subway stations.
Surveillance video shows the suspect committing two of the incidents. He can be seen using an object to destroy the OMNY readers. In one video, he departs the station with a scooter after bashing the screens.
No injuries have been reported in the incidents.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.